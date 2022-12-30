Mako Medical Donates $25,000 to Help Families for Christmas

Mako Medical and CEO Chad Price team up with Erica Delong at G105 Radio to help families in need for Christmas.

Raleigh, NC December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CEO Chad Price with Mako Medical and radio host Erica Delong with G105 team up to help families in need this year. “The goal was to help as many families in need this year,” said Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical. “2022 was a tough year for so many families with COVID, rising interest rates, and increased cost of living,” according to Chad Price. The team at Mako Medical selected families in need. Submissions were sent in on behalf of the families in need. Each was scored based on need, and those selected were notified. Over $25,000 in total was given out.



The targeted effort in the triangle area was in addition to the recent toy drive Mako Medical held at Vance County public schools—where hundreds of children received Christmas gifts.

