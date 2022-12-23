25N Coworking to Open Sixth "Workplace-as-a-Service" Location in Rolling Meadows, IL in January 2023

25N Coworking is opening its seventh location in Rolling Meadows, IL on January 1. This will be 25N's fourth location in the Chicago suburbs. The coworking brand has designed and operated productive and collaborative flex offices since 2014. 25N Coworking serves individual professionals, small teams, and enterprise corporations.

Rolling Meadows, IL December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 25N Coworking's 23,000 square foot location will offer fully-furnished private offices/team suites, dedicated desks, shared flex space, meeting rooms, event space, and virtual office packages. 25N’s model offers sharing-economy utilities like Wi-Fi and cleaning services to mitigate overhead for independent workers and corporate teams. The space will also feature an onsite Community Manager for curated work experiences including weekly networking events, business resources, and customized logistics for visiting professionals. The Rolling Meadows site will be a fully-developed, service-based coworking space on the 3rd floor of the Continental Towers building 3, between Golf Road and I-90, and feature flagship 25N Coworking amenities, such as:



● Fully-furnished private offices

● Meeting rooms/event spaces

● Bespoke meeting/event logistics

● Onsite Community Manager & concierge services

● Business resources and mentorship opportunities

● Private phone booths

● Online bookings & 24/7 access

● Janitorial cleaning services

● Office equipment for printing, scanning, and shredding

● Brainstorming walls, LED presentation monitors, conferencing & AV equipment

● Community café/break room

● Complimentary micro-roasted coffee, teas, and waters

● High-performance Wi-Fi & Ethernet

● Fitness Studio

● Outdoor workspace & social space



25N’s Founder + CEO, Mara Hauser, with over 30 years of workspace design experience, said the new location will exhibit a “lively, energetic” atmosphere with locally influenced details that play off of 25N’s signature modern, bright, and stimulating interiors. Also considered are functional layouts and flow that encourage interaction and collaboration while respecting workers who may require private environments for heads-down work. Additionally, the location will take advantage of Continental Towers’ 75,000 square feet of best-in-class amenities which offers indoor and outdoor places to gather, play, work, and workout – a modern conference center, expansive health club, nearby Tesla Supercharger, full range of food and retail services, and more. For additional information on the premiere amenities at Continental Towers, visit continental-towers.com/amenities.



25N Founder + CEO, Mara Hauser, on choosing Rolling Meadows, IL: “Our first space was initially designed to meet the needs of one suburban community, but we’ve evolved to contribute economic development to the larger region and beyond—influencing coworking trends and success measures nationwide.



“Our Rolling Meadows location will serve the needs of a unique group–those who are used to commuting to the city, but who are looking for inspiring and productive space closer to home. Somewhere with the customization and comfort of their home or corporate office, but in a polished, distraction-free setting with like-minded professionals nearby, and with access to amenities they might not normally have at their fingertips: Zoom-tech meeting rooms, bespoke office space for the day, sit-stand desks to claim for the week or the year, coffee and gourmet food options steps away from their desk, nearby Tesla Supercharger and more. A place tailor-fit to support their best workday, whether that requires quiet, heads-down space for solo projects, collaboration space to meet with one or twenty, or just the knowledge that others are working nearby, passionate about the same thing.



“We have unmatched experience in serving vibrant, suburban economic hubs with formerly-urban populations who are migrating out of the city to pursue corporate jobs or to grow their families. Rolling Meadows is the perfect case study for maximizing what our company has to offer.”



Recent studies indicate that 69% of office workers say they are more productive when they can work in a variety of settings during the workday. Globally, 47% of remote workers say that isolation and loneliness are some of the biggest challenges of working remotely, and 83% of coworking space members said that they’re less lonely after joining a coworking space.



Learn more at 25ncoworking.com.

