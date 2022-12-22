Southwest Tennessee Community College Named Among Best Community Colleges in Tennessee by Intelligent.com

Memphis, TN December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for program rankings and higher education planning, has included Southwest Tennessee Community College on its list of the Best Community Colleges in Tennessee in 2023. Southwest received the Best for Career Seekers award and was ranked #6 in academic influence and #8 overall.



Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the student resources provided for online students.



“I am thrilled our College has received this statewide distinction and congratulate our faculty and staff for providing exceptional programs that fuel our students’ success in their chosen careers,” Southwest Tennessee Community College President Tracy D. Hall said. “Our programs align with the region’s workforce needs. This award affirms our role in the community as a leader in building careers and as the Mid-South’s solution for workforce development.”



Studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, with graduates earning 84 percent more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a GED. The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with master's, doctoral or professional degrees, with the unemployment rate decreasing to as much as 1.6% for those with a doctorate.



Southwest offers associate degrees and industry certifications designed to get students from the classroom to career or for transfer to a four-year institution. Students can choose from more than 110 programs that include aviation operations technology, allied health, and mechatronics. Southwest students also benefit from robust career services that include internships and apprenticeships, with 98.5 percent landing a job after college and 91 percent working in their field of study.



For more information about Southwest’s program and career services, visit https://southwest.tn.edu.



To access Intelligent.com’s complete ranking, visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-community-colleges/tennessee/#southwest_tennessee_community_college.

