Retired FBI SAC George Piro Joins NarrowGate as President of NarrowGate's Global Solutions Division

Albuquerque, NM December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NarrowGate Security Agency welcomes George Piro.



Following a distinguished and decorated career, spanning twenty-four years at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, George Piro has chosen to join NarrowGate Security Agency as president of its newly formed Global Solutions Division.



Most recently, the Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Miami Field Division, Mr. Piro has served in numerous senior executive positions within the FBI, including Supervisor of the Washington, D.C. Field Office’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the International Terrorism Branch in Washington, D.C., Deputy Assistant Director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate in Washington, D.C., Director of the High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group, an interagency unit with oversight from the Counterterrorism Security Group in the White House, Assistant Director of the International Operations Division at FBI Headquarters, and an additional assignment as the Special Agent in Charge of the Miami Field Division.



A highlight in Mr. Piro’s career were the many one on one interviews and interrogations of Saddam Hussein at the time of his capture. Information acquired during the repetitive series of unprecedented interrogations revealed insight into Saddam’s long term intentions regarding Iraq’s WMD program and the true nature of Iraq’s relationship with Al-Qaeda.



Mr. Piro has earned numerous awards for distinguished service, including the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement, the FBI Director’s Award for Excellence, and the FBI Medal for Meritorious Achievement. He has earned his MA in International Security Studies, and a Master’s Certificate in Arab Studies from Georgetown University.



An engaging and thought-provoking speaker, Mr. Piro’s subject matter expertise is based on proven data and research tempered and tested by years of direct personal experience serving with distinction in national and international venues.



Mr. Piro and his group are currently available for live/recorded news media, public speaking engagements, global threat intelligence, terrorism/counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, active shooter incidents, early prison release, law enforcement related topics, consultation, training, and advanced security technology program development projects worldwide.



