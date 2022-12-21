Maven Insights Announces New Leadership Role Ahead of Operational Move to Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian landscape is thriving. Now, Maven Insights is proud to announce it will be a permanent fixture on that landscape, as Maven Insights is moving its major operations to Saudi Arabia. Accompanying this big move is the appointment of Khalid Alkhudairi as a new partner at the helm of Maven Insights in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Maven Insights, a regional management consulting firm, is continuing its focus and growth in the Saudi Market announcing the opening of its Saudi Head Office in Riyadh. They coupled this move with the news of esteemed Saudi Arabian business executive, Khalid Alkhudairi joining the firm as a new partner.



Khalid’s joining as a country lead of Maven Insights was a strategic move, as he is already firmly entrenched in the Kingdom’s business landscape as a prominent figure.



"I am happy and honored that Khalid has joined our team. His exceptional reputation precedes him; over the years he’s proven himself through his keen entrepreneurial skills and presence in the startup domain. He’s a strong leader with a deep understanding of and experience in dealing with people and performance-related challenges in public and private entities. Khalid’s joining Maven Insights is momentous and it asserts our intention of investing in our future in the Gulf market, particularly in Saudi Arabia, to fortify our client relationships. It’s one of a series of investments we’re planning regarding growing our talent.” - Alper Kulak



Khalid’s considerable experience spans 17 years across private and public sectors, and he has held high-ranking positions at various companies like National Center for Privatization & PPP, National Housing Company, a prestigious state-owned company, the Volkswagen Group, and Al Faisaliah Group.



After earning his bachelor’s degree in business from King Abdulaziz University, Khalid attained his Executive MBA from IE Business School in Madrid. He is a board and NRC member of various organizations in the KSA, and a serial angel investor in multiple tech start-ups in the MENA and Asia regions.



“I am excited to join Maven Insights. It is also important to mention that it’s an exciting time for the Saudi Market as we see lots of growth opportunities for all businesses. Government and private sectors are looking out for growth and sustainability. These are all opportunities for Maven Insights to leverage and respond to clients’ needs, and to support them in achieving desired results. I look forward to work with Maven Insights’ team to build vigorous and creative solutions to better serve our valued clients.” - Khalid Alkhudairi



Maven Insights was established in 2010 and operates primarily in the Eastern European and MENA regions. The company’s gained a reputation among various reputable firms as the go-to expert advisers when there’s an urgent need for commercial or cultural transformation. Maven Insights’ core services include Strategy Design and Execution, Revenue Growth, Customer Experience, Intelligent Automation and Digitization, and People Strategy and Analytics.



The operational move to Saudi Arabia will allow Maven Insights the opportunity to meet the needs of the various sectors currently placing a high value on sustainability and growth, and expand their client base across both the private and public sectors of the Kingdom.

Contact Information:

Maven Insights

Mariska Visser

+27609715070

Contact via Email

maveninsights.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/875505



Press Release Distributed by PR.com