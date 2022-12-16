Marucci Sports Reinforces Commitment to Community with Announcement of New Distribution Center

Louisiana-based sporting goods brand, Marucci Sports, continues to expand its footprint, while staying true to home-grown roots.

Today, Marucci announced the development of its 100,000 sq. ft., Class A distribution center. This building is a focal point of the new Rivermark 185 Industrial and Logistics Park, located on Industrial Drive and Hwy. 30 in Geismar, LA.



With the growth of Marucci and its other brands, the company has outgrown its existing distribution capacity located on Siegen Lane. This development allows Marucci to expand in the area, while becoming more efficient in operations and improving productivity. Marucci’s involvement in the development of the distribution center will result in a well-designed, climate-controlled warehouse that accommodates efficient product racking, larger truck courts, 32’ to 40’ eve heights, and plenty of dock doors.



“This expansion is vital to our continued success. This new facility will allow us to gain efficiencies and fuel our mission of getting the best gear into the hands of today’s elite athletes,” said Kurt Ainsworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Marucci Sports.



Marucci Sports’ headquarters will remain on McCann Drive, flanked by the Marucci Clubhouse, a state-of-the-art baseball and softball training facility and retail store, facing Siegen Lane. Product testing and innovation will remain at headquarters, with the addition of the Baseball Performance Lab, and Marucci’s wood bat manufacturing operation.



Ainsworth continues, “Marucci started in Baton Rouge. We began cutting bats in a backyard shed and have grown into the most used bat in the Big Leagues. This community has shown immense support and we’re committed to investing in the Capital Area Region.”



Louisiana remains the hub for Marucci’s family of brands. Marucci acquired Victus Sports in 2017, Carpenter Trade in 2018, and Lizard Skins in 2021. This latest expansion allows Marucci to keep up with demand and positions them for continued growth and future acquisitions.



About Marucci Sports

Founded in 2009, Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and fastpitch equipment under the Marucci and Victus brands, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marucci’s product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, fielding gloves, batting gloves, apparel, bags, accessories and protective gear. Today, Marucci and Victus are the top two most-used bats among Big League players. Marucci’s acquisition of Lizard Skins reinforces its leading position in diamond sports and expands its presence into hockey, cycling and esports.



Image: Jim Lunney, Kurt Ainsworth, Chad Brossett, Michael Uffman

