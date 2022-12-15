Faerie Media Launches Kreska.Shop: Unlocking the Benefits of Meditation with Intention Candles and Inspirational Wall Art

Los Angeles, CA December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In today's world, it's more important than ever to find ways to promote peace and relaxation in your life. That's why Kristine Kreska, founder of Faerie Media, created the collection as a way to promote self-care and personal growth in the new year. The store features a collection of mystical and meditative artisan candles, inspirational fine art prints, and modern wall art for indie film productions and affordable home decor. Each piece in the collection was designed with a unique spiritual image and inspirational/motivational messages.



The new Kreska.shop features a Faerie Magic candle collection designed specifically for helping people meditate. Each candle is created as artwork and is meant to serve as a point of focus for your meditation practice.



“As a luxury real estate agent, with an affinity for contemporary art, Kreska’s work takes me to a place into the ether of the subconscious. Her anomalous, colorful, and geometric recreations of a blurred reality seem to be her very own version of a moonage daydream.”

– Marc Hernandez, Compass

California



“I am always at a loss for what gifts to get people, as I like to give something that is beautiful while also being practical. Giving something I would also get for myself and be proud to display when having people over. Kreska’s Men in Tuxedo’s glass cutting boards are the perfect example of this. It’s like a piece of fine art you can keep around on the counter as decoration while being extremely useful when entertaining. It’s also an amazing conversation piece while being something that impresses.”

– Michael Rabehl, Programming Director, Cinequest Film Festival

California



“Making TV movies, we’re always looking for interesting pops of color for our film sets. Kreska’s prices are affordable within our budgets.”

– Dave Hickey, Filmmaker

Arizona



Free shipping is offered within the United States for all items. Shipping to Europe and Canada has a flat rate shipping cost. Use discount code: Rulesofthree2023 at checkout for Faerie Magic candles to buy three and get one free. The Kreska.shop contains many products not yet available in Faerie Media’s Amazon and Walmart stores.



For more information, visit www.Kreska.shop.



About Kreska.shop

Kreska.shop creates and sells collections of magical and practical items. We believe in the power of creativity to change the world, and we hope our products can help you bring a little magic into your life. Our collections are based on folklore and mythology, with a focus on bringing together old traditions with modern sensibilities. We aim to create respectful and artistic products that will inspire people to connect with their own creative power. Our goal is to help you bring a little practical magic into your home and to remind you that the impossible is always possible.



About Kristine Kreska

Kristine Kreska is an Emmy juror, award-winning screenplay writer, award-winning SFX makeup artist, film festival juror, producer, and film distribution panelist. She is a member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (Emmys Pacific Southwest Chapter), and a juror for the Cinequest Film Festival. Kreska is a Former AVP at Bank of the West/BNP Paribas. Kreska's screenplay "Visceral" won the prestigious Catalina Film Festival Screenplay Competition in 2022. (Top 50 festivals per Movie Maker Magazine.)

