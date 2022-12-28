Gift & Go to launch gifting on demand with betPARX in North America

betPARX, one of the leading the leading mobile Casino and Sportsbooks in North America, is the first online North American operator to sign a long term agreement with Gift & Go to utilize the power of gifting on demand offered by Gift & Go's Playtech integration. Gift & Go will provide its market leading SaaS platform to betPARX through Playtech Plc Player Journey infrastructure.

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The simplicity of gifting on demand via Gift & Go has been enhanced with the new Playtech integration. Operators who utilize the Player Journey tools can now trigger Gift & Go's gifting-on-demand services in a fully automated way. This enables Operators to offer physical gifts to their End Users seamlessly and at scale.

The agreement will allow betPARX to run remote gifting campaigns across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Other US States including Michigan, Ohio and more are expected to go live in Q1 2023.

Commenting on the agreement, Joe Hall, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Gift & Go: said -

"This agreement lays testament to the fantastic work which our teams have completed with Playtech. We are delighted to be offering our services via Player Journey to household Operators such as betPARX. We're at an exciting juncture in North America and excited to see betPARX launch our offering to their wide customer base across multiple States".

Commenting on the agreement, Gil Bushkin, Senior Director of Interactive Marketing at betPARX: -

"We are committed to offering our users a simple, fun, and rewarding experience on the betPARX app. With Gift & Go, we have found a partner who can further this commitment and provide our users with gifts and rewards they desire. Our team has been greatly impressed with the ease of the Gift & Go product and the simplicity of gifting on demand. We are excited to provide our Users with the fantastic technology of Gift & Go."

About Gift & Go

Gift & Go is the gifting technology platform that plugs into the power of Amazon Business to help organisations quickly, cost effectively and easily win more customers and keep existing ones. Don't get stuck with the same, limited selection of irrelevant rewards. Plug into Amazon Business with Gift & Go's unique gifting solution and give customers the freedom to choose a reward or incentive they actually want.

Learn more at https://giftandgo.com/

