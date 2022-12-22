Accela Selected to Lead Butte County's Cloud Migration and Digital Transformation

Butte County will leverage Accela's cloud-based platform to streamline permitting, land management, environmental health and improve the resident experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations, today announced it won a competitive contract to partner with Butte County on its cloud migration and digital transformation of vital community services. Butte County's migration will empower it to better connect data and information across different county functions, delivering an improved resident and staff experience.

"In 2018, Butte County experienced the unimaginable—complete devastation of communities due to the Camp Fire, one of the deadliest in California history. The county needed partnership and proven software that would help them recover and rebuild, fast," said Dennis Michalis, chief revenue officer at Accela. "Accela's cloud permitting and licensing solutions uniquely help growing communities with automations and workflows that speed process times and help residents and businesses quickly navigate the permitting process. Butte County is now one of the fastest-growing communities in the state and we are committed to helping them continue to not only rebuild, but have the tools in place to thrive in the future."

One important goal for the county is to process building permit applications as quickly as possible to accelerate recovery efforts following the Camp Fire, which destroyed more than 18,000 structures and caused more than $16.5 billion dollars of damages, severely impacting Butte County. Accela's solutions reduce permit processing times, automate tracking and management of applications from start to finish, and provide full transparency to agency staff and residents. With Accela, the county can help residents rebuild their lives faster.

Butte County signed a $1.3 million, five-year contract with Accela, including migrating to the cloud and utilizing the Accela Civic Applications for Building, Land Management, and Environmental Health. The county is also leveraging Accela's robust partner ecosystem and tapping OpenCities to deliver a seamless digital experience on any device.

Accela has powered 75 percent of California's counties, including securing contracts with San Joaquin and San Bernardino counties earlier this year. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a three-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, holly@riffcitystrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accela-selected-to-lead-butte-countys-cloud-migration-and-digital-transformation-301708821.html

SOURCE Accela