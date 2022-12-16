Canada and Northwest Territories Sign Agreement in Principle to Deepen Collaboration on Planting Two Billion Trees Nationally

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's forests are an integral part of our fight against climate change. As part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions, trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will help restore nature, create healthy forest ecosystems and clean our air.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Shane Thompson, the Northwest Territories' Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, are pleased to announce that the Government of Canada and the Government of Northwest Territories signed an Agreement in Principle (AiP) under the 2 Billion Trees program.

While the Government of Canada engages directly with individual organizations across the country toward planting trees under the 2 Billion Trees program, working closely with territories and provinces on shared planting plans is vital to support local communities and enable further tree-planting. AiPs are an important step on this path. With this agreement, Canada and the Northwest Territories are leveraging their shared commitment to delivering social and environmental benefits for communities through tree-planting.

Canada and the Northwest Territories are collaborating to address climate change, protect nature and important habitats, fight biodiversity loss, improve air and water quality and preserve our natural heritage for future generations.

As Canada is welcoming the world to Montreal for the Nature COP — COP15 — which continues to work with partners to safeguard nature and build a bright future for generations to come, including through the 2 Billion Trees program. During COP, Minister Wilkinson announced the launch of the third call for proposals of this program, ensuring additional long-term agreements with eligible partners, including Indigenous communities and partners, municipalities and for- and non-profit organizations, as we continue to advance our commitment to support partners in planting two billion trees by 2031.

"Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees is a key part of our collective effort to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The Agreement in Principle announced today between Canada and the Northwest Territories will further advance efforts to expand our forests, helping to capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, improve air and water quality, restore nature and biodiversity and create sustainable jobs."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"The boreal forest is one of Canada's strongest assets in the fight against climate change. The Northwest Territories' work to help Canada reach two billion trees will harden this asset and build climate resilience as we face down this challenge together — and support local jobs and opportunities through these projects."

The Honourable Shane Thompson

Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, the Northwest Territories

