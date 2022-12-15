New Contract Expands Abt's Strategic Support to HRSA's Maternal and Child Health Bureau

After working together to modernize MCHB's mission and strategies to optimize health and equity for maternal and child health populations—an effort that addressed everything from setting measurable objectives to branding—Abt has won a new contract to help implement that plan.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the U.S. government issued an Executive Order for the Health Services and Resources Administration's (HRSA) Maternal and Child Health Bureau (MCHB) to "reimagine" its vision, HRSA hired Abt Associates to help develop a new strategic plan. After working together to modernize MCHB's mission and strategies to optimize health and equity for maternal and child health populations—an effort that addressed everything from setting measurable objectives to branding—Abt has won a new contract to help implement that plan.

Under the $6 million contract, Abt—and our partners, G2 Consulting Group, Impact Marketing + Communications, and Change Matrix—will support transformative improvements in:

Advancing on its strategic goals

Organizational transformation

Improvements in operations, programs, and data management

Workforce development explicitly focused on increasing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) within MCHB

"We're really looking forward to bringing to life our work to-date with MCHB by marrying our evidence-based organizational transformation processes to our extensive expertise in advancing health equity for pregnant and parenting people and their families," said Jodi Anthony, a principal associate on Abt's Maternal and Child Health team.

