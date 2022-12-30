DRAFTKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DraftKings Inc. on Behalf of DraftKings Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") DKNG on behalf of DraftKings stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DraftKings has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On November 21, 2022, sports betting website The Action Network published an article reporting that DraftKings user accounts had been hacked and that funds in the users' accounts had been cashed out. DraftKings' co-founder Paul Liberman subsequently acknowledged the hacks, stating that roughly $300,000 in customer funds had been affected.

On this news, DraftKings' stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 5.05%, to close at $14.29 per share on November 21, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: