Micron Appoints Mark Montierth as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. MU, today announced the appointment of Mark Montierth to the role of corporate vice president and general manager of its Mobile Business Unit.



Montierth will be responsible for leading Micron's mobile business, including building world-class mobile solutions to address the growing market opportunity for memory and storage driven by the demand for data-intensive mobile experiences. Montierth will report to Sumit Sadana, Micron's executive vice president and chief business officer.

"I'm excited to have Mark take on this new role at Micron," said Sadana. "Mark's leadership skills, success in running innovative, high-growth businesses and expertise in high-performance memory make him well-suited to lead Micron's Mobile Business Unit. I am confident he will continue to build on our strong product momentum and deep customer and ecosystem partnerships to deliver solutions that enable next-generation mobile user experiences."

Prior to this appointment, Montierth was vice president and general manager of high-bandwidth and graphics memory product lines in Micron's Compute and Networking Business Unit. Under his leadership, Micron launched its first high-bandwidth memory product into high volume production and ramped the industry's fastest graphics memory. Montierth joined Micron in March 2021 after serving as vice president and general manager at Marvell and NXP Semiconductor. His track record includes driving strong business results and product leadership across wireless connectivity, custom silicon, mobile application processor and mobile power management businesses.

Montierth, an inventor on more than 50 U.S.-issued patents, earned a master's degree in electrical engineering and computer architecture from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University.

Montierth succeeds Raj Talluri, whose five-year Micron tenure led to significant growth and established the company as a leader in mobile memory and storage solutions. Talluri is leaving Micron to pursue a new opportunity.

These leadership changes will be effective on January 17, 2023.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. MU, visit micron.com.

