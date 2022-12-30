Hong Kong to Ring in 2023 with a Spectacular Multimedia Show over Victoria Harbour

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" will be held at Hong Kong's world-famous Victoria Harbour" on 31 December to welcome 2023.

Details of the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"

Hong Kong Time Highlight 23:45

New Year's Eve







10:45 (EST) / 7:45 (PST) LIVE PERFORMANCES : With the iconic Hong Kong skyline as the backdrop, the exuberant celebrations will begin with a succession of live performances, including internationally acclaimed pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shengliang), a gravity-defying display by members of the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club, and drummers from Gekko Taiko.







23:58

New Year's Eve







10:58 (EST) / 7:58 (PST)







ANIMATION : In the lead-up to the countdown, online and TV audiences can enjoy a 3D animation celebrating the city's diversity and dynamics as a short film hypes up the countdown ambience with rhythmic drumming, dancing fires and exciting music. 23:59:30 New Year's Eve







10:59:30 (EST) / 7:59:30 (PST)



LIVE COUNTDOWN CLOCK : At thirty seconds to midnight, the eyes of the audience will be on Victoria Harbour as the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) is transformed into a giant clock face, counting down the last 30 seconds of 2022. As the clock ticks to midnight, a multimedia show will light up the sky.



00:00

1 January 2023







11:00 (EST) / 8:00 (PST) LIVE SHOW : This sensational 10-minute show will symbolize the beginning of the New Year, brimming with hope and opportunity in Hong Kong, as Victoria Harbour is lit up with myriad dancing lights projected from different locations along the harbour front. Moving lights from the harbour will be beamed from Star Ferry vessels while a kaleidoscopic, multi-layered display of rooftop pyrotechnics will be launched from the top harbour-front buildings and landmarks.









The high-energy extravaganza will be accompanied by a stirring musical soundtrack, as Hong Kong sings and dances its way into 2023 in inimitable style, sending out a vivid and irresistible message of revival and optimism from one of the world's most exciting cities.

Information about Video and Image Downloads

Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?cachedCriteria=1&categoryId=938&categoryTypeId=2&allCats=0

Reference images of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations are available for download at the link above.

Post-event video footage and photos of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations will be available for download from 1 January 2023, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2022 GMT 19:00).

Information about Social Media Live-streaming and Satellite Live Feed of the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"

1. Details of the Satellite Feed for Broadcasters:



Signal testing time 31 Dec 2022, 20:00–20:15 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 12:00–12:15) Live feed time 31 Dec 2022, 23:45–24:10 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 15:45–16:10) Technical support Tel: (852) 2358 1092/ (852) 2358 1079

IS34, 304.5 degrees East (covering the covering the Americas, North America & South America)

Programme name: Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations

On-air date & time: 31/12/2022 (GMT1545-1610)

Satellite: Intelsat IS-34 COM

Transponder: IS-34 17C Slot 4

Uplink Frequency: 6324.1 MHz (Vertical)

Downlink Frequency: 4099.1 MHz (Horizontal)

Symbol Rate: 4.9373 Msps

FEC: 3/4

Video Format: HD 1080i 59.94

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Audio Assignment: A1 : A2 Stereo

Modulation: DVB-S2/8PSK

Pilot: ON

Roll Off: 0.2

Encoding Bit Rate: 10.75Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

Encryption: NIL – Free to Air

2. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:



Social Media Platforms YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/hongkongtc Live-streaming time 31 Dec 2022, 23:45–24:10 Hong Kong Time

(GMT15:45–16:10) Technical support



Immediate technical support:

Tel: (852) 9347 0284 HKTB Digital Marketing: Mr. Anson Hung / Ms. Lisa Ho

Tel: (852) 2807 6302 / (852) 2807 6225





For more information about the spectacular Hong Kong New Year Countdown, please visit the HKTB website: www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown.

For the latest travel requirements for inbound travellers, please visit:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/plan/traveller-info/boarding-and-testing-arrangements-upon-arrival.html

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jorge Lee

Email: Jorge.lee@hktb.com

Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext (206)