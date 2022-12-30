ñol

Amplify ETFs Declares December Income Distributions for its Income, Core, and Thematic ETFs

by Globe Newswire
December 30, 2022 5:00 AM | 11 min read

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces December income distributions across its income, core, and thematic ETFs. In addition, none of Amplify ETFs will pay a 2022 capital gain distribution.

ETF NameTickerAmount per
Share		Ex-DateRecord DatePayable
Date
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETFBATT$0.4849012/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETFBIDS$0.1184412/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income
ETF		DIVO$0.1441612/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify Emerging Markets FinTech ETFEMFQ$0.0516612/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify International Enhanced Dividend
Income ETF		IDVO$0.1316512/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
(International)		ISWN$0.1269612/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify Inflation Fighter ETFIWIN$0.1147412/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend
Income ETF		NDIV$0.1967012/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETFQSWN$0.1586912/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury
Core ETF		SWAN$0.1843012/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022
Amplify High Income ETFYYY$0.1200012/28/202212/29/202212/30/2022

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) will have a special distribution of $0.04468 with a payable date of 1/31/2023. Investors can learn more at AmplifyETFs.com.

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.8 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/30/2022). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contacts:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will not be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds' statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.


