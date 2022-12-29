FOX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fox Corporation on Behalf of Fox Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fox Corporation ("Fox" or the "Company") FOX FOXA))) on behalf of Fox stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fox has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



In November and December of 2020, Fox News broadcasted reports stating that the U.S. election was rigged. Fox News specifically called out Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, voting technology and software companies, for their alleged involvement in rigging the election. Both companies have sued Fox for defamation and other claims based on defendants' actions. The judges in both cases have upheld the lawsuits by overruling defendants' motions to dismiss, finding that Smartmatic and Dominion sufficiently pleaded facts to support their claims of defamation.

In ruling in favor of Dominion, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis found Dominion had shown that the Murdochs, Fox's most senior executives, may have been on notice that the conspiracy theory that rigged voting machines tilted the vote was false but let Fox News broadcast it anyway. Dominion cited in its suit a report that Rupert Murdoch spoke with Trump a few days after the election "and informed him that he had lost," the judge noted.

"These allegations support a reasonable inference that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth when they allegedly caused Fox News to propagate its claims about Dominion," said Davis.

These lawsuits, which seek billions of dollars, punitive damages and other relief, can deplete Fox's assets, harm Fox's reputation, and prove detrimental to Fox shareholders.

