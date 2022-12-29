AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGF ETFs for 2022

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions and annual 2022 reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange.

Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 30, 2022 will receive (i) the actual 2022 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on December 30, 2022; and (ii) the actual December 2022 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 6, 2023. The actual taxable amounts for 2022, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2023.

The annual reinvested capital gains distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective AGF ETF may increase.

Details regarding the final "per unit" cash and reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Final Cash

Distribution Per

Unit ($)







Final Annual

Reinvested

Capital Gains

Distribution Per

Unit ($) AGF Global

Opportunities Bond

ETF AGLB NEO Exchange 0.210466 0.000000 AGF Global

Sustainable Growth

Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange 0.020021 0.000000 AGFiQ Canadian

Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange 0.870510 1.985499 AGFiQ Emerging

Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange 0.680176 0.000000 AGFiQ Global ESG

Factors ETF QEF NEO Exchange 0.557339 0.000000 AGFiQ Global

Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange 0.245518 0.668265 AGFiQ Global Multi-

Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange 0.199830 0.000000 AGFiQ International

Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange 1.419546 0.000000 AGFiQ US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 0.373373 0.000000 AGFiQ US Market

Neutral Anti-Beta

CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange 0.604582 0.000000

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com .

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm's investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams spanning on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

