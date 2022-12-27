Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Deposit Proceeds from Extension Note

New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), announced today that on December 30, 2022 it issued and sold to Welsbach Acquisition Holdings LLC (the "Sponsor") a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note equal to $772,768.60 (the "Proceeds"), and that such Proceeds were placed on deposit in the Company's Trust Account on December 23, 2022. As such, in accordance with Article G of the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, the Company's time period to consummate a Business Combination has been extended to and including March 30, 2023. Such note would not be repaid in the event that the Company is unable to close a business combination unless there are funds available outside the trust account to do so and would either be paid upon consummation of the initial business combination out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company or, at the Sponsor's discretion, converted, in full or in part, upon consummation of our business combination into additional private units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

