SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. - GOSS

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. ("Gossamer" or the "Company") GOSS.



The investigation concerns whether Gossamer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2022, Gossamer issued a press release "announc[ing] topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)." Although the Company represented that seralutinib met the primary endpoint in the clinical trial, Wall Street analysts questioned its performance, noting that the therapy did not outperform Merck & Co. Inc's sotatercept product.

On this news, Gossamer's stock price fell $6.93 per share, or 74.6%, to close at $2.36 per share on December 6, 2022.

