NorthWest Copper Appoints Tyler Caswell as VP Exploration and Provides Update on PEA Timing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper ("Northwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Caswell as Vice President Exploration. Mr. Caswell has been a key member of our leadership team in his recent role of Principal Geologist and brings a wealth of experience in the central BC region and globally to NorthWest.



Mr. Caswell is a registered professional geologist with over 18 years of experience in mineral exploration working in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Laos, Nunavut, the Yukon and northern British Columbia exploring for base and precious metals. Mr. Caswell has been with NorthWest since the combination with Sun Metals, and prior to NorthWest, he served as the Stardust Project Manager with Sun Metals from 2018. His experience spans brownfield and greenfield exploration programs for major and junior mining companies. Mr. Caswell has a B.Sc. (with distinction) from the University of Victoria.

Peter Bell, President & CEO of NorthWest states: "We are very excited to appoint Tyler as the VP Exploration at NorthWest. Tyler is a great leader and has been part of the NorthWest journey from the start, including working for one of our predecessor companies, Sun Metals. Tyler combines local understanding of geology and exploration in BC with global experience. He also is a key partner in our ongoing Indigenous engagement with the First Nations in the areas where we work."

"I would like to acknowledge the many contributions of Ian Neill, the former VP Exploration, who is leaving for personal health reasons," continued Mr. Bell. "Ian was instrumental in establishing the exploration team we have in place, and in discoveries including the 421 zone at Stardust while at Sun Metals, the 217 Chalcocite Breccia at Kwanika and the discovery at East Niv. We wish Ian well."

"I am excited to join the great leadership team at NorthWest in my new role as VP Exploration. I look forward to advancing our fantastic portfolio of copper-gold projects in partnership with First Nations," stated Mr. Caswell. "This is a great time to be exploring and developing copper projects with copper at the heart of Canada's Critical Minerals effort."

PEA Timing

The Company is nearing completion of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the combined Kwanika-Stardust project and expects to have the results in January 2023. We will also be hosting a conference call to review the results of the PEA once complete, further details on this will be forthcoming.

