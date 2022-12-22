Romark Logistics Partners with NJII to Accelerate Technology-Driven Operations

Newark, N.J., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romark Logistics, LLC has partnered with New Jersey Innovation Institute to design the technology-enabled warehouse of the future.

Founded in 1954 and family owned, Romark has established itself as a premier 3PL provider with strategic focus on innovation and technology, including robotics and automation. The company leverages its leading-edge technology to provide first-class supply chain and logistics solutions to a wide range of clients, including some of the leading consumer packaged goods companies in the world. The company's continued commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology led them to approach New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), a top research university with deep R&D experience, to form a partnership that would further enhance its capabilities.

NJII, a non-profit corporation owned by NJIT, serves as a conduit between industry and NJIT's intellectual assets and technology development. The technical team assembled by NJII to partner with Romark comprises researchers across three colleges of the university from computing and data science, supply chain strategy, industrial engineering and robotics.

"We look forward to working with the Romark team to support their unwavering commitment to technology. Through this partnership, we can fully leverage technology to create advanced industry solutions," said Kathy Naasz, VP of Strategic Partnerships at NJII. "We make it possible for companies to tap into NJIT's deep expertise across many topics and leverage talent — within NJIT's diverse faculty and student body — to design innovative solutions and deliver on projects."

Romark has grown to over 8 million square feet of managed space throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas and California. Strategically, Romark turned to NJII to collaboratively establish a technology roadmap that leverages its advanced existing automation solutions and potential new technologies to be developed.

"We are very excited about our partnership with NJII/NJIT and the impressive team they have assembled," said Marc Lebovitz, president and owner. "Romark embraces innovation and is consistently researching opportunities for advanced technology throughout the world. By partnering with NJII/NJIT, we gain additional expertise and further expand our R&D capabilities, which will enable us to continue to transform our business and position our clients for the future."

The partnership represents a multi-year technology roadmap that is already underway, and will include discrete projects spanning artificial intelligence, robotics, video analytics, optimization algorithms and other future technologies.

