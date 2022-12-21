Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SHBI, FRBA, TIG, and MLVF

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SHBI and The Community Financial Corporation whereby holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of SHBI common stock.

If you are an SHBI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

First Bank FRBA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FRBA and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. whereby Malvern shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of FRBA common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share outstanding.

If you are an FRBA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. TIG

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TIG to affiliates of Altaris, LLC for $6.15 in cash per share.

If you are a TIG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. MLVF

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MLVF to First Bank for 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash

If you are an MLVF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: