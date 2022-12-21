Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share and approval of stock repurchase program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. GSBC, the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.40 per common share dividend for the fourth quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2022.



The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 3, 2023. This dividend represents the 132nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common shareholders.

The Company's Board of Directors recently approved a new stock repurchase program, which will succeed the existing repurchase program (authorized in January 2022) following the repurchase of the existing program's approximately 177,000 remaining available shares. The new stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase, from time to time, of up to one million additional shares of the Company's common stock.

With total assets of $5.7 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the Company operates 92 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Omaha, Nebraska; Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock GSBC is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Forward-looking Statements

