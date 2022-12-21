Aclarion's Key Opinion Leader Program Adds Fifth Surgeon Advisor with Addition of Eric Potts, MD





Development of this program supports Aclarion's commitment to lead with strong clinical evidence and engage the payer community through key opinion leader advocacy.

Broomfield, CO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aclarion, Inc. ("Aclarion" or the "Company") ACON ACONW))), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Eric Potts M.D., Neurosurgeon at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital and member of the Board of Directors at the Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Indianapolis, IN, will advise the company as a key opinion leader (KOL) nationally.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States. Aclarion's Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

Dr. Potts is chair-elect of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (AANS/CNS) Joint Section on the Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves. He has been a long-standing Executive Committee member of this organization. Dr. Potts is passionate about leading-edge technologies and equally focused on improving quality outcomes. "In my clinical practice and through societal leadership roles, I continually strive to find the innovations that serve our industry and my patients. Nociscan represents a truly disruptive innovation that addresses a major gap in today's diagnostic options," stated Dr. Potts. "Aclarion has developed a non-invasive approach to collecting and analyzing biomarker data, which is revolutionizing the way low back pain is understood and treated."

Aclarion is following a focused strategy of building strong clinical evidence and neurosurgery and spine society support. "Dr. Potts is a leader within his area of expertise and an active participant in the Neuropoint Alliance Quality Outcomes Database. He personifies our shared commitment to innovation and clinical leadership," said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Potts to Aclarion's advisory team."

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy ("MRS"), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

