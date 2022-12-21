El Septimo Hires Kevin Petosa from J.C. Newman Cigars

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo is pleased to expand its rapidly growing management team with the hiring of Kevin Petosa as its new Director of Business Development and Credit. Kevin Petosa has been working for J.C. Newman Cigar Company for the last 10 years as a credit manager.

"We continue to grow globally by taking market share from leading premium cigar companies, and in preparation for this growth, we continue to expand our management team to better service our retailers and customers," says Zaya Younan, Chairman & CEO.

"Kevin has significant industry experience and knows the industry retailers very well. This will be a great asset for us, and I am confident that he will do great in this newly created position that will complement his strengths," adds Younan.

Kevin Petosa comments, "I have been hearing about El Septimo continuously from customers and retailers as the company to watch, not only for its incredible product portfolio but for its fast growth and aggressive marketing. It is a pleasure to join their team and be a part of their aggressive growth plan and accomplishments. I'll tell you, I am most excited for being able to smoke all the El Septimo Cigars I can get!"

El Septimo is continuing to look for industry veterans experienced in the areas of sales, customer service, marketing, and production management.

Younan finishes, "There has never been the growth of a cigar company like El Septimo's in the history of the cigar industry. The quality of our cigars are the best in the world, and we offer a wider selection of cigars than any other cigar company. We are a $4.8 billion company that is determined to make this brand the best in the world. We have a burning passion to achieve this goal, and we will."

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company's strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $4.8billion in assets under management through its Younan Properties and La Maison Younan . La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d 'Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, El Septimo Premium Cigars & 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

