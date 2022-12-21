The Investment Center Inc. Hosts Women Advisors Group Conference in Savannah, GA

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc., an independent broker-dealer, held its sixth, and largest to date, conference exclusively for its female advisors, in Savannah on November 14th - 16th. The conference saw women from across the country fly in for the event.

Kristin Discher, Director of Marketing explained:

"Women thrive in an environment of support and mentorship, both of which can be difficult to come by when you're an independent business owner or working out of a small office. The Women Advisors Group conference gives the attendees the opportunity to connect with fellow female financial professionals and share thoughts and ideas on everything from practice management to work-life balance."

The Women Advisors Group (WAG) was created in 2016 at the firm to encourage relationships among our female professionals. The group has opened up to licensed assistants and practice managers for the advisors. The first conference, hosted in 2016, had nine attendees. This year's event saw record attendance with 22 attendees, 8 being first time participants.

Kristin continued:

"The conference is designed to help meet the goals of WAG, which includes understanding how The Investment Center can support the business needs of our financial professionals, providing mentorship for newly registered female advisors, and creating networking opportunities."

The conference opened with a lunch, allowing the women to get to know each other before the education sessions. These interactive sessions included presentations by Megan Motley, MBA, Regional Vice President at Prudential Annuities, Kylie Murray, Director of Practice Management, Consulting & Strategy at Sammons Institutional Group®, and Lori Salmon, Relationship Consultant – Independent Broker Dealer Sales & Distribution at Midland National. All speakers provided valuable insights on working with clients and effectively communicating with them. Glenn DeMarrais, Director of Product Management, presented on RAA Best Practices as the firm continues to keep Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) a hot topic for conferences. The conference also included marketing best practices sharing, goal setting, and discussions on the different challenges females in the industry face.

Maria Muth, co-chair of the group, stated:

"The Investment Center's WAG has provided such a meaningful and valuable forum for women advisors' success. The ongoing collection of collaboration, education, and continued support among the home office and the participants is priceless. What makes our group so special, we are all different yet share the same passion. We care about each other's success and root for one another."

The firm has grown from 25 female financial professionals in 2016 to currently 40. More than half are involved in WAG, either attending conference calls, networking sessions, or traveling to the annual conference.

Ralph DeVito, President & CEO, stated:

"We are committed to continuing support for our female professionals. As a broker-dealer, our office is more than 50% women, with representation and longevity in nearly every department. We understand the challenges of our industry and strive to provide a forum for change."

About the Investment Center, Inc.

The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer founded in 1986 with the purpose of providing back-office support services, investment tools, technology, and a broad selection of non-proprietary products to a national network of more than 300 independent financial advisors in offices across the nation. Headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, The Investment Center, Inc. is registered to conduct securities business in all 50 states and is a member of both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.investmentctr.com.