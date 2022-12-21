With 8.2% CAGR, Corn Starch Market to Reach USD 29.39 Billion by 2026

Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corn starch market size is projected to reach USD 29.39 billion by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 15.73 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "Corn Starch Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026." The report further states that the market is likely to gain momentum from the rising demand for convenience food items.
Fortune Business Insights™ lists some of the most renowned companies operating in the corn starch market. They are as follows:
- Kent Corporation (Grain Processing Corporation)
- Ingredion Incorporated
- AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG
- Associated British Foods plc
- Tate and Lyle Plc
- Roquette Frères S.A.
- Tereos Syral S.A.S.
- Cargill Incorporated
- Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited
- Archer-Daniels Midland Company
- Other key market players
The Report Helps Our Clients in the Following Ways:
- Analyzes the corn starch market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, and opportunities.
- Explores the sales activities across different regions.
- Provides in-depth information about the significant operational strategies with a focus on sales performance, production capabilities, corporate structure, localization strategies, and R&D strategies of the companies.
Usage of Starches as Food Additives Likely to Augment Market Growth
Nowadays, starches are used extensively as a food additive in several applications, namely, viscosity-control agent to the binding of baking ingredients, molding of gums, and thickening of sauces. These functional properties are likely to contribute to the corn starch market growth in the coming years. Also, the modified starches possess functional superiority, which, in turn, is expanding its application spectrum. Corn is one of the most important raw materials that is used in the production of starch and starch derivatives. A major portion of corn starch is used in the production of sweeteners. It will also propel the growth of market.
Market Segmentation: -
By Type
- Native Starch
- Modified Starch
- Sweeteners
By End-Use
- Food and Beverage
- Animal Feed
- Paper and Board
- Others
By Geography
Rising Demand for Ready-to-eat and Convenience Food to Favor Growth in North America
Geographically, the market is grouped into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, North America is anticipated to hold the largest corn starch market share by growing at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period. The U.S. is considered to be the largest producer of corn and its derivatives in the world. The growth is attributable to the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat snacks and convenience food. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase robust growth owing to the rising demand for snacks and bakery products.
Key Players Launch Novel Products & Expand Their Facilities to Increase Sales
The market consists of numerous organizations of varied sizes. They are investing huge sums in enhancing the functionality of ingredients to meet the urgent need from the end-users. They are also striving to gain the highest corn starch market revenue in the coming years by launching innovative products and expanding their facilities. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:
- June 2019: Ingredion Incorporated, an ingredient provider, headquartered in Westchester, announced the launch of its three latest clean label texturizing starches in the Middle East and Africa and Europe. It will support clean and natural label positioning. The product range is called Novation Lumina. It will aid food and beverage manufacturers in creating ‘natural' claims on their products. It will also allow them to formulate products with excellent shelf life, consumer-winning sensory qualities, and thaw stability. The company has used its innovative proprietary technology to produce these starches.
- September 2018: Cargill India, a food processing company based in Gurgaon, declared that it is planning to expand its corn processing facility in Karnataka. It will add more product lines within a year. The company will start producing customized starches for industrial purposes, especially textiles in its corn plant located in Davangere. For this, the company is planning to invest USD 40 million. The present production capacity of 800 tonnes per day will skyrocket to 1,200 tonnes per day owing to this expansion.
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview of the Parent/Related Markets
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions
- Corn Starch Trade Analysis
- Global Corn Starch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Native Starch
- Modified Starch
- Sweeteners
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use
- Food and Beverage
- Animal Feed
- Paper & Board
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Corn Starch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Native Starch
- Modified Starch
- Sweeteners
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use
- Food and Beverage
- Animal Feed Additives
- Paper & Board
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
TOC Continued…!
