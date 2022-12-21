Henriette Mersebach to succeed Henrik Jacobi as Executive Vice President, R&D at ALK





ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that Henriette Mersebach will take up the position as Executive Vice President, Research & Development and member of the Board of Management expectedly on 1 March 2023.

She replaces Henrik Jacobi, who wishes to retire from the position after 22 years with ALK, hereof 19 years as Executive Vice President, Research & Development. To facilitate a smooth generational change, Henrik Jacobi will continue in his present role until Henriette Mersebach takes up office. Afterwards, Henrik Jacobi will become a member of ALK's Scientific Committee.

Henriette Mersebach, born 1971, a Danish citizen, will bring extensive experience to ALK from more than 17 years of global clinical and product development work at Novo Nordisk, with responsibility for both early- and late-stage development activities. She currently holds the position as Corporate Project Vice President, Rare Disease & Advanced Therapies, being responsible for recent pipeline expansions, building the area, and for leading the organisational development. Henriette Mersebach holds an MD (1998) and a PhD in medicine from the University of Copenhagen (2004) and has authored or co-authored numerous scientific publications. Prior to joining Novo Nordisk, Henriette Mersebach worked as a medical doctor, amongst other with clinical experience in paediatrics.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Anders Hedegaard, and President & CEO, Carsten Hellmann said: "Henriette Mersebach's solid development experience, dedication, and impressive track-record make her ideally suited to her new role and we welcome her as a member of the Board of Management, where her broad expertise and leadership capabilities will be greatly valued in order to further advance current R&D activities as well as securing the long-term growth of ALK."

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Anders Hedegaard, and President & CEO, Carsten Hellmann said: "Henrik has had a leading role in the transformation of global allergy and allergic asthma care, where ALK's convenient, evidence-based tablets have become mainstream treatment of severe respiratory allergy. Under his R&D leadership, ALK has become the undisputed leader within allergy immunotherapy, and tablet-based allergy vaccines developed by ALK are now available in most of the world, including North America, Europe, and Japan. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Henrik and look forward to continuing to rely on his knowledge in our Scientific Committee."

ALK's R&D activities employs more than 300 people in four countries, and ALK furthermore works with R&D partners in North America, Asia, and Europe. Key priorities include completing the tablet portfolio for respiratory allergies with particular focus on approvals for children, developing new mainstream tablet-based treatments for food allergies, developing next-generation adrenaline auto-injectors as well as advancing early-stage research projects with the potential to further transform the allergy disease area.

