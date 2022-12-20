Skylight Health Closes Final Tranche of Previously Announced US$5M Financing

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. SLHGSLHGF ("Skylight Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare platform combining technology and analytics, focused on transitioning patients into value-based care to drive better health outcomes and experiences in the United States, today announces the closing of the final tranche of the previously announced US$5 million financing in the form of convertible debentures ("Financing").



The final tranche brings in US$1,628,000 structured in the form of a 0% interest, asset-backed convertible debenture. Each debenture shall be in the principal amount of C$1,000. Each debenture shall be convertible into 1,111 common shares of the Company at C$0.90 ("Common Shares"). Upon issuance of the debenture, the holder shall also receive 1,111 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.64, repriced from previously disclosed $0.90, for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance of the Debentures. Skylight has the option to repay the debt at any time at their election, without penalty, regardless of the share price.

Northland Capital Markets acted as the sole placement agent for the financing. In connection with the financing, the Company paid a 7% cash finder's fee to Northland.

The convertible debentures, warrants and the repricing of warrants are subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and all securities are subject to a standard four month plus one day hold period.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group SLHGSLHGF is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company is focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service ( " FFS " ) model to value-based care ( " VBC " ) through tools including proprietary technology, data analytics and infrastructure. In an FFS model, payors (commercial and government insurers) reimburse on an encounter-based approach. This puts a focus on the volume of patients per day. In a VBC model, the providers offer care that is aimed at keeping patients healthy and minimizing unnecessary health expenditures that are not proven to maintain the patient's well-being. This places emphasis on quality over volume. VBC will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of delivery and drive stronger financial performance from existing practices.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the Canadian securities regulators, and Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedar.com, and on our website, at skylighthealthgroup.com.

For more information, please visit our website or contact:

Investor Relations:

Jackie Kelly

investors@skylighthealthgroup.com

416-301-2949