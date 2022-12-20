Clickx Announces New Series of Momentum Workshops for Digital Marketing Agency Owners

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx is excited to announce the first of its Momentum Workshops — interactive workshops specifically designed for digital marketing agency owners. The first Momentum Workshop will be held on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 from 3:30 to 4:30pm EST.

If you're tired of feeling like you're constantly starting from scratch and struggling to build momentum in your business, this Momentum Workshop is for you. This interactive workshop helps agency owners identify the missing link to increasing leads, boosting sales, and growth in 2023.

"We have an entire team dedicated to helping agencies thrive. From inbound and outbound marketing to daily live calls, there is no reason why agencies aren't able to scale in 2023," says Solomon Thimothy of Clickx.

In this workshop, in addition to networking with other agency owners, you'll learn how to:

Set and pursue clear goals for your business for 2023

Find your biggest bottleneck for your success in this new year

Implement a sales system to avoid feast and famine

Better anticipate the needs of your prospect and solve them

Differentiate yourself from the competition



Don't let a lack of momentum hold you back. Join us at the Momentum Workshop on Monday, January 23 and take control of your agency's future. This workshop is sure to be a game-changer for your agency, so don't miss out – register now to secure your spot. We look forward to seeing you there! Register at https://www.momentumworkshop.com/start

About Clickx:

Clickx is the #1 white label sales enablement, and customer acquisition platform used by agencies worldwide. Whether you're looking to start a new digital marketing agency, or scale an existing one, Clickx provides both software and support to guide you through the complex process of scaling your agency. For more information visit: https://www.clickx.io/

Media Contact: John Stephenson jstephenson@oneims.com