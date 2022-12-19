Proactive news headlines including Blackstone Minerals, Elixir Energy, Magmatic Resources and Ioneer Ltd

Sydney, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( BSX BLSTF has completed a 12-month pilot program for its integrated Ta Khoa Refinery Project (TKR) in Vietnam with outcomes showing it will be one of the world's lowest cost and lowest emission projects. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd EXR is encouraged by promising early flow rates from ongoing pilot production testing at the 100%-owned Nomgon IX CBM Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in southern Mongolia. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd MAG has wrapped up diamond drilling at the 100%-owned Myall Project in Central West New South Wales designed to expand the Corvette Prospect to the south, north, west and at depth. Click here

Ioneer Ltd ( INR GSCCF has advanced into the final stage of permitting for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, after the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) published a Notice of Intent (NOI) in the Federal Register. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd MOH has completed the first phase of reconnaissance drilling across exploration licence E74/695 at the Peak Charles Project, which it hopes to turn into a multi-commodity asset. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd LPI has brought its stake in the flagship Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile to 82.86% after taking the first steps to consolidate a 100% interest in the tenure. Click here

Green Critical Minerals Ltd GCM has confirmed extensive outcropping graphite mineralisation during a rock chip sampling program at exploration targets of the flagship McIntosh Graphite Project in Western Australia. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd ALA has obtained an exclusive option to license a cytokine technology which could enhance iNKT cells, allowing them to persist longer and grow in larger numbers while also potentially supercharging the performance of the platform in solid tumours and blood cancers. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd KFM has completed its 2022 drill program targeting rare earth element (REE) mineralisation below high-grade outcropping at the Mick Well REE Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

Terra Uranium Ltd T can now count on a further three years of ground exploration across its 100%-owned Athabasca Basin exploration projects in Canada after it was given approval to continue from First Nations and the Saskatchewan Government. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd CRR has executed a binding purchase and sale agreement with TSX-V lister Power Metals Corp to acquire its Gullwing-Tot Lakes property in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd ( PEN PENMF has completed its share purchase plan (SPP) to eligible shareholders and has raised a total of A$1 million. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd AAJ has struck anomalous gold mineralisation in maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Melrose Gold Project in Western Australia, an encouraging step in exploring the tenure for high-grade gold. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd's joint venture with Pilot Energy PGY Ltd, otherwise known as the Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV), advises that the AB Paloma tanker has returned from Thailand after unloading 52,900 barrels of oil. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd SHP has appointed non-executive director Lawrence Berthelet to the role of chief operating officer following the resignation of Jason Wilkinson effective from the start of the new year. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd AME has been hard at work at the Indomitable Camp of the Sandstone Gold Project in WA for some months, unearthing dozens of broad, shallow oxide gold and several high-grade intersections, all of which will contribute to an updated mineral resource estimate. Click here

RemSense Technologies Ltd REM has been a awarded a virtualplant contract with a total value of $206,000. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd AKN has taken the next step towards developing the Sandiego deposit of the flagship Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in the Halls Creek region of north-eastern Western Australia with a scoping study underway. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd CCZ CCZ has wrapped up an auger sampling campaign targeting a 6.5-square-kilometre area within the rare earth element (REE) exploration footprint near the Fence Gossan prospect, part of the BHA Project in Far West New South Wales. Click here

