PLDT Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages PHI Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether PLDT Inc. ("PLDT" or the "Company") PHI, any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On December 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported, "the Philippines' Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into the 48-billion peso ($866 million) capital spending budget overrun at PLDT Inc. that triggered a record plunge in the stock amid questions over its corporate governance and fiscal control."

Following this news, on December 19, 2022, PLDT's shares fell by over 20%.

Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.