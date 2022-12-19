Carteav to Attend CES, PGA and Anfas Conferences in January

Rishon LeZion, Israel, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carteav, a leader in autonomous low-speed vehicles (ALSV) in managed areas for transporting people and goods, today announced that it will be in attendance at three leading conferences during the month of January. Carteav delivers a revolutionary safe, autonomous, complete end-to-end solution for autonomous transportation in managed areas, such as resorts, retirement communities, hospitals, factories, universities, golf courses, airports, residential communities, car-free zones, and other applications.

Carteav will start off the new year in Las Vegas at CES 2023, "the most influential tech event in the world; the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators" running January 5-8, 2023 at the Venetian Expo. Carteav will be located on Level One, Eureka Park, Israeli Pavilion, Hall G, Booth #62000. Carteav will be at Booth #4 to discuss its disruptive, and revolutionary autonomous low-speed vehicles and the myriad use cases where they provide both personal and business benefit.

Carteav will then participate in the 2023 PGA Show, January 24-27 at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, Florida. Carteav will be co-located with PILOTCAR at Booth #3755. Carteav representatives will be on hand to discuss the company's innovative ALSV technology including demonstrating its autonomous cart and its comprehensive site management solution for smart fleet scheduling and smart fleet charging, and unique mapping system that learns the parameters of managed areas in under 24 hours.

Carteav will also be a participant at Anfas Hotel Equipment 2023 - 33rd International Hospitality Industry Equipment Exhibition, to be held January 17- 20, at the Antalya Expo Center in Antalya, Turkey. Carteav will once again be co-located with PILOTCAR at Booth #2H5.

"There is a great deal of interest in our ALSV. We've worked hard to shorten the expected timeline for autonomous vehicle market adoption and have created a proven alternative to other low-speed vehicles available to consumers today," said Avinoam Barak, CEO of Carteav. "We are excited to meet with potential customers, partners and investors as well as with the media at these leading conferences and introduce them to our groundbreaking ALSV offering."

About Carteav

At Carteav, our mission is to create and distribute autonomous low-speed vehicles (ALSVs) that inspire mass-market adoption on a global scale. With our unique approach, challenging problems such as unmanageable complexity, high cost, and regulatory issues can all be overcome. Carteav is an end-to-end solution for autonomous vehicles in managed areas. Learn more at https://carteav.com/product/

