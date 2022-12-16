The Millennia Companies® Congratulates Director of Resident Advocacy Angela Shuckahosee on Receiving Advocate Of The Year Award

Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) congratulates Director of Resident Advocacy Angela Shuckahosee on receiving the 2022 Advocate of the Year Award from the American Association of Service Coordinators (AASC).

On December 15, 2022, AASC presented this notable award, during a virtual ceremony, to Shuckahosee for her efforts to make a difference in her community, support the needs and the welfare of residents, and contribute to the advocacy of the service coordinator industry among peers, policymakers, and property owners.

"AASC was impressed with the considerable success that Angela has had advocating for her community on a state and national level, the important relationships she has built with policymakers, and the reputation she has earned as an activist for the residents we all serve," says AASC President and Chief Executive Officer Michelle Missler.

The service coordinator program is essential to enriching the lives of those we serve," says Alan Weckerly, Executive Vice President at Millennia Housing Management, Ltd." With Angela's guidance, we are connecting more seniors and residents with disabilities to key resources and social services."

At Millennia, a team of more than 40 service coordinators assists residents living at affordable housing communities in identifying, locating, and acquiring the services and supports necessary to become and remain self-sufficient. Shuckahosee serves as a steward of the service coordinator team, participating in all aspects of grant administration, training opportunities and quality assurance reporting.

"Whether our teams are providing residents with holiday meals to reduce social isolation during the season, coordinating wellness clinics with vaccination opportunities, or hosting back-to-school events to prepare children for learning, Angela and the service coordinator team are advancing our mission," says Frank T. Sinito, Chief Executive Officer at Millennia. "We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."

Shuckahosee has served as the Director of Resident Advocacy at Millennia since 2017. Previously, she served as Executive Director of Cleveland Tenants Organization. Shuckahosee graduated from Cleveland State University's Levin College of Urban Affairs with a Master of Public Administration and earned a bachelor's degree in Political Communication from the University of Kansas. She has served on numerous non-profit boards as well as the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Audit Committee and the Ballwin Wallace University Political Science Advisory Board.

- End -

About The Millennia Companies®

The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) is a high-performance business enterprise with a strong sense of mission. Millennia's portfolio includes more than 280 multifamily housing communities in 26 states. The leading development and property management firm has facilitated over 110 substantial rehabilitations, transforming communities and preserving much needed affordable housing opportunities for families. In 2021, Millennia ranked #2 on the list of Top 10 Companies Completing Substantial Rehabilitations and #4 on the list of Top 50 Affordable Housing Owners by Affordable Housing Finance. Also, Millennia ranked #16 on the list of Top Multifamily Development Firms by Multi-Housing News in 2021. Learn more at www.themillenniacompanies.com.

Attachment

Valerie Jerome The Millennia Companies® 216-236-0881 vjerome@mhmltd.com