Shareholder Alert: Lowey Dannenberg Reminds Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, reminds investors of the pending lead plaintiff deadline for the securities class action lawsuit against Olaplex Holdings, Inc. ("Olaplex") OLPX.



If you suffered a loss in connection to Olaplex's September 30, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), and wish to participate or learn more, please CLICK HERE, or contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or at investigations@lowey.com.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 17, 2023.

