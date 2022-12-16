Dental Implants Market will value to USD 6.87 billion by 2029 it will grow at CAGR of 6.7% till 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Dental implants market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Dental implants market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, material, price, end user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Dental implants market are BioHorizons IPH, Inc, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG,, Bicon, LLC among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Dental implants market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Dental implants are artificial tooth roots that can be inserted into the jawbone through surgery. The fixture and the abutment, both of which are commonly comprised of titanium and zirconium, are the two essential components of these dental implants. In North America and Europe, these implants are frequently used in the cosmetic industry. A few of the primary factors that are projected to drive industry expansion include rising demand for prostheses and expanding applications of dental implants in several therapeutic domains. The demand for these implants is significantly influenced by oral rehabilitation, which helps patients recover their face form and mouth function. Dental implants are growing more and more well-liked among patients and dental surgeons as a result of the downsides of detachable prosthesis, such as pain, an unnatural appearance, and maintenance requirements. Dental innovations that mix engineering, art, science, and technology to advance oral health have also received recent attention in dentistry. Modern technical innovations, like CEREC crowns, make use of CAD and may be promptly implanted. Adoption of digital X-rays, non-mercury fillings, intraoral cameras, period protect, DIAGNOdent, laser dentistry, and isolates are driving the market. For those who have lost one or more teeth due to an accident, decay, or any other cause, dental implants are a possibility. Under the gum line, a metal post is inserted during the dental implant procedure.

Scope of Dental implants market report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Material, Price, End User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players BioHorizons IPH, Inc, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, Bicon, LLC among others

Segmentation Analysis

The endosteal segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The type segment includes Endosteal, Subperiosteal, Intramucosal and Transosteal. The endosteal segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. These implants are in high demand because they have a higher success rate than other varieties and because dental caries is becoming more common.

The titanium segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes Titanium and Zirconium. The titanium segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to its exceptional durability and strength, titanium implants hold a substantial market share. Additionally, titanium implants are lightweight and have a high level of biocompatibility.

The premium segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The price segment includes Premium and Non-premium. The premium segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to consumers' rising desire for high-quality dental implants, new premium implants being introduced by important market players, consumers' rising disposable income, and consumers' expanding knowledge of premium dental implants, this market is expected to rise.

The dental clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end user segment includes Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Academics and Research Institutes. The dental clinics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Dental clinics are regarded as the main locations for all dental procedures. This market is expanding as a result of the demand for specialised dental implant clinics and the availability of licenced dentists.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the dental implants include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. The region's ageing population, which has a high prevalence of dental disorders and a high degree of public awareness of oral preventative & restorative therapies, are the key growth drivers in the area. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, 3 million people have dental implants right now. Due to the vast availability of resources, the population's larger per capita income, and the greater emphasis on aesthetics, this number is often higher in developed nations than it is in developing ones.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Dental Implants market size was valued at USD 0.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.64 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the country's growing periodontal disease incidence and advanced healthcare due to the nation's excellent healthcare system and rising frequency of periodontal disease. A universal health care system that includes insurance coverage for a variety of dental procedures, including prosthetic, restorative, and oral surgery, has also been established in the country.

China

China's Dental Implants' market size was valued at USD 0.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.74 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2029. Cosmetic dentistry is in greater demand as a result of the population's rising ability to pay for such procedures. Due to the availability of a sufficient dental workforce to satisfy the rising demand for dental services, the industry will also have opportunities for growth.

India

India's Dental Implants market size was valued at USD 0.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the largest markets for dental implants worldwide. Dental implants have become increasingly well-liked across the nation as a result of their greater functionality compared to other treatment options. The number of persons seeking dental care has also increased as a result of higher disposable incomes and longer life spans.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by cosmetic industry.

