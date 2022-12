Gentherm to Participate in the 21st Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm THRM, the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum in Las Vegas, Nev. on January 5, 2023. The fireside chat will begin at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET).



About Gentherm

Gentherm THRM is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm approximately 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.