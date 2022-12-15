Calgary is Preparing to Host the World Petroleum Congress to Discuss the Global Energy Transition

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Organizing Committee for the 24th World Petroleum Congress ("OCAN") is pleased to announce numerous milestones ahead of hosting the Congress in Calgary, Canada from September 17 – 21, 2023. Key milestones include recognition of the initial industry and government sponsors and partners which will underpin the success of the Congress, selection of keynote speakers for the Strategic Programme of the Congress, updates on registration timelines and pricing and the appointment of two new Board Members to the Canadian Association of the World Petroleum Council.



As OCAN progresses planning, the excitement surrounding the Congress and its theme of Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero, continues to build and participation continues to grow.

Recognizing our Sponsors

The diverse cross section of sponsors supporting the 24th Congress, includes global and domestic energy leaders and supporting companies and government partners, demonstrating the strong interest in the Congress as industry and governments seek to establish a Path to Net Zero.

With the Congress 10 months away, interest in sponsorship opportunities has been very strong and confirmed sponsors include Accenture, QatarEnergy, Repsol, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, Pathways Alliance, BP, Chevron, Petrobras, Bennett Jones, Hatch, MEG Energy, Shell Canada, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and Stikeman Elliott.

OCAN recognizes the Government of Canada's agency, PrairiesCan, for critical funding support in addition to a material partnership with the Government of Alberta. The City of Calgary has also committed to providing important in-kind contributions for the Congress, which will make this world-class event a success.

With sponsorship discussions proceeding with numerous global and Canadian organizations, further sponsorship announcements will be made in the coming weeks. Additionally, OCAN expects to sell all available exhibition space at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

"As a global energy hub, Calgary is taking a leadership role in energy transformation and delivering net zero solutions," says the Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek. "We are pleased to be both a supporter and the host city of the 24th Congress and look forward to welcoming the world to Calgary."

"Our government recognizes that to ensure Canada's industry and its workers are at the forefront of building a cleaner and more sustainable economy, we cannot do it alone," says the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan. "Achieving a net-zero economy by 2050 requires all orders of government working together in partnership with industry leaders, creating new investment opportunities for clean technology firms in Alberta and across the country. By hosting the 24th World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, we will showcase to the world how Canada is leading the way in clean energy innovation and a great place to invest."



"I am proud to see the Canadian government investing to bring the 24th World Petroleum Congress to Calgary," says George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview. "Calgary is at the center of Canada's shift towards a clean energy economy. Hosting this event will provide the energy sector with a chance to connect with a global audience and showcase its leadership in developing clean technologies. This will help Canada achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goals by 2050."

"We greatly value the significant support and encouragement we have received from our diverse group of corporate sponsors across the energy sector and supporting fields as well as from our government partners representing all three levels of government," says Richard Masson, Chairman, WPC Canada. "The coming Congress is the platform to discuss pressing issues facing industry and society, and with the support of our sponsors and government partners, we are confident that the Congress will generate innovative and insightful solutions as we seek to transition to net zero."

Strategic & Technical Programme Update

The recently completed global call for technical papers received nearly 1,300 abstracts for 17 forums from over 50 countries, demonstrating the strong interest in the Congress theme and ensuring the Congress will deliver a high-quality technical programme focused on innovation to meet the world's collective energy challenges.

The majority of the speakers for the strategic programme have been invited by the WPC Secretariat and a core international team of content advisors and feature some of the world's most renowned energy experts. The full list of speakers participating in the strategic programme will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We will have an outstanding group of industry, government, and thought leaders participating in the Strategic Programme," said Dr. Pierce Riemer, Director General of the WPC. "The 24th triennial WPC Congress comes at a pivotal time as society seeks to address climate change, energy security and affordability and energy poverty. I believe the Calgary Congress will be the most impactful in the history of our organization." He noted that the WPC recently approved the creation of a new name, logo, and brand identity as part of the implementation of its strategic plan. He added that this project was progressing well, and that the new WPC brand would be launched in early 2023.

24th Congress Registration Timeline

As the momentum for the 24th WPC continues to build, we are pleased to announce that registration for the Congress will go live in early January, 2023 with early bid rates available until March, 2023. All delegates requiring a visa are encouraged to visit the 24th WPC website now at www.24wpc.com for information and support with Visa applications to the Government of Canada.

WPC Canada announces new Board Members

WPC Canada, which is the governing body for OCAN and provides oversight on Congress planning, is pleased to confirm the appointments of Elizabeth Boright and Almas Kassam to the WPC Canada Board of Directors. Elizabeth is the Managing Director for Alberta for Accenture Canada while Almas is the Director of Strategic Engagement for Cenovus Energy. Elizabeth and Almas bring extensive experience in technology development and application, finance, strategic planning, stakeholder relations and communications to the WPC Canada Board, which will enhance the capability and capacity of the Board to provide effective oversight of OCAN and Congress planning.

About the World Petroleum Congress

Held every three years in WPC member countries, the Congress is the world's premier oil, gas and energy forum that attracts the attendance of heads of state, energy leaders and technical experts who discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing the world's petroleum and energy resources for the benefit of all. Under the theme of "Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero," the 24th WPC in Calgary will feature a multi-stream conference, including strategic and technical sessions, an international exhibition covering 225,000 ft2, programming for young professionals, and special events such as Canada Night, Women's Networking Breakfast, Ministerial Reception, Excellence Awards and much more.

The information presented at the Congress, as well as the discussions and debates around the progressive programme topics, will help to define realistic, workable paths forward for the global energy industry to achieve a net zero future. The Congress is expected to draw over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, 50 ministerial delegations, 700 expert speakers, and 800 media. Over 15,000 unique visitors are expected to participate in the Congress, which will also feature an Exhibition comprising of over 200 international exhibitors.

About the World Petroleum Council

Established in 1933, the World Petroleum Council (WPC) is a non-advocacy, non-political organization with charitable status in the U.K. and has accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) from the United Nations (UN). The WPC is dedicated to the promotion of sustainable management and the use of the world's energy resources for the benefit of all. WPC conducts the triennial World Petroleum Congress, covering all aspects of the industry including management of the industry and its social, economic, and environmental impact.

