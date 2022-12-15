Comvest Partners Announces Acquisition of Flash Global

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners ("Comvest"), an operationally focused middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Flash Global (or "the Company"), a Parsippany, N.J.-based global provider of service supply chain solutions. Flash Global becomes a new platform investment in Comvest's private equity portfolio.



Founded in 1983, Flash Global provides service supply chain solutions to high technology companies across diverse end markets. The Company's offering encompasses global trade services, state-of-the-art customer support technology, and warehousing and distribution services for mission-critical equipment and parts. Flash Global's customers include Fortune 500 companies as well as leading and emerging technology brands. The Company's worldwide reach spans more than 140 countries. With over 700 warehouses and forward stocking locations, Flash Global is strategically located to support its customers' growth and expansion.

"Flash Global is a world-class provider of service logistics solutions. Comvest is excited to partner with a strong leadership team and invest in the Company's next phase of growth," said Maneesh Chawla, a Senior Partner at Comvest. "Flash Global's deep customer relationships, global footprint, and extensive experience in global trade compliance set the stage for the Company's continued momentum in the growing outsourced supply chain sector."

"This is an exciting milestone for Flash Global," said Sam Mikles, President and CEO of Flash Global, who will continue to lead the Company alongside the existing management team. "Comvest brings deep sector experience as well as meaningful operating and investment resources to support our vision for the strategic growth of Flash Global. We will continue to be a trusted partner to our customers, provide creative and innovative solutions, and create additional value-added services to support the needs of the market and our customers."

G2 Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor and Moore & Van Allen served as legal advisor to Flash Global in connection with the transaction. Akerman LLP served as legal advisor and Configure Partners served as exclusive debt placement agent to Comvest.

About Flash Global

Headquartered in New Jersey, Flash Global designs and implements end-to-end service supply chain strategies for rapidly expanding companies, including many of the world's top high-tech companies. Flash Global creates global solutions that are locally fueled, enabling companies to efficiently scale in countries all around the world. Companies leverage in-region and in-country expertise throughout Flash Global's worldwide infrastructure of distribution centers, a global command center, and forward stocking locations to seamlessly move products across international borders and serve their customer base.​ To learn more about Flash Global, visit https://flashglobal.com/.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages more than $8.9 billion in assets, and has invested over $9.2 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

