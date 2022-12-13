Daktronics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



On December 6, 2022, Daktronics disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 29, 2022, and that there is "substantial doubt" about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Daktronics also disclosed that it recorded a valuation allowance of approximately $13.0 million for deferred tax assets which "created a covenant violation under our line of credit agreement." The Company further disclosed that "[i]n light of the substantial doubt in our ability to continue as a going concern and our related evaluation of the income tax implications of reaching this conclusion, the Company also expects to conclude that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as a result of material weaknesses."

On this news, Daktronics' stock price fell $1.30 per share, or 39.16%, to close at $2.02 per share on December 7, 2022.

