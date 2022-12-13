Bullet Blockchain Announces Board and Executive Leadership Transition

RENO, NV, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bullet Blockchain, Inc. ("BULT" or the "Company"), BULT, an emerging software development and SaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, announced today a transition of its leadership at the board and executive levels.

Two new directors have been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors: Yuri Abramov and Simon Rubin. In addition, Simon Rubin has been appointed as the Company's new CEO. These directors will serve as part of the new leadership team that will help guide the Company in its efforts to develop long-term revenue and business opportunities relating to blockchain technologies.

The new leadership team will seek to capitalize on the newly acquired Bitcoin ATM Patents and IP portfolio. As previously announced, acquiring the Bitcoin ATM Patent allows BULT to proceed with several coveted licensing agreements and develop new services for the Bitcoin ATM industry.

These licenses include the manufacturers of Bitcoin ATMs and top owner-operators. BULT will also look to introduce several licensing programs for Bitcoin ATM manufacturers, which will include a per-transaction licensing fee, revenue share, or partner program with owner-operators.

Information on our new directors:

Simon Rubin served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for First Bitcoin Capital BITCF and Bots, Inc. BTZI. Simon has over 10 years of experience in blockchain-related businesses and technologies. Simon is a serial entrepreneur with a background in programming and web design and Real Estate with over 15 years of experience in healthcare equipment management. Simon is an avid cryptocurrency enthusiast and martial arts expert.

Yuri Abramov served on the Board of Directors for First Bitcoin Capital and Bots, Inc. BTZI. Yuri received his Master of Science in Theoretical Physics from the Institute of Chemical Physics, Russian Federation. For more than three decades, Yuri has applied his superior analytical skills and expertise to advance the field of applied physics in his work as a mathematician, algorithms and software developer, engineer, and inventor. Yuri holds a Master of Science in Theoretical Physics and Chemical Physics from the Institute of Chemical Physics Yuri currently works in the field of Ultra-Wide Band Communication applied to coax-cable defects localization and holds several patents in the renewable energy field.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. – stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – is a diversified software development and SaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0. BULT is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to strong growth and increasing the shareholders' value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about BULT, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in BULT to review the information we post on BULT's social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

