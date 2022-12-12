ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to be Held on February 16, 2023

by Globe Newswire
December 12, 2022 4:30 PM | 2 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST (the "Company") will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results and business outlook on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call: 
  
USA Toll Free Number888-506-0062
International Toll Number973-528-0011
Access Code229622
  

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com. A replay of the call will be available Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company's website through May 5, 2023. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay: 
  
USA Toll Free Number877-481-4010
International Toll Number919-882-2331
Passcode47304
  

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases