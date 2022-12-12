ACTORS, AUTHORS, & ASTORS

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built by William Waldorf Astor in 1908, the grand Apthorp covers an entire block of the Upper West Side and is among New York's most desirable addresses. A masterpiece in Italian Renaissance Revival, the Apthorp has long been home to famous residents, including actors Al Pacino and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., authors Nora Ephron and James Heller ("Catch-22"), American ballet pioneer George Balanchine, and singers Jennifer Hudson and Cyndi Lauper.

Interior Marketing Group designed the furnishings and décor for 340 West End Avenue #8H, listed for $5.25 million by Sabrina Saltiel of Douglas Elliman. This 2,900-square-foot apartment is located on the northwest corner of the building and has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. This home is brimming with original character, including massive picture windows, 11-foot ceilings, plaster moldings and ceiling rosettes, and an elegant entry foyer with original mosaic floors.

Photo credit: Interior Marketing Group

