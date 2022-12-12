Home Appliances Market to Hit USD 987.35 Billion by 2029 | with a CAGR of 5.57%

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home appliances market size was valued at USD 646.56 Billion in 2021 and USD 675.59 Billion in 2022. The market is expect to reach USD 987.35 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. Growing demand for improving lifestyle of individuals and high spending per capita income are expect to propel market growth. Growing demand for house appliances in North America and Europe is expect to impel the market course. Increasing population and the trend of urbanization are set to assist in market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Home Appliances Market, 2022-2029."

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/home-appliances-market-107020

Segments

Smart Home Appliances to be the Prime Part Due to Digitalization

On the basis of type, the market is divided into major appliances, small appliances, and smart home appliances. Smart home appliances segment holds the largest part in the type segment with spacious houses, increasing levels of disposable income, and affordability. Increasing digitalization and recent trend for smart homes globally are set to gain market share.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 5.57% 2029 Value Projection USD 987.35 Billion Base Year 2021 Home Appliances Market Size in 2022 USD 675.59 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 223 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Home Appliances Industry Growth Drivers Increase in Consumer Spending Power and Rising Disposable Income to Offer Impetus to Market Growth Shifting Consumer Demand toward Technology and Environment-friendly Products is Likely to Impede Demand

































Specialty Stores to Dictate Due to Various Discounts Offered to Customers



Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online/e-commerce, and others. Specialty stores segment is anticipated to dominate the market accounting for more than 45% in terms of sales as they offer various discounts and codes to consumers. The online/e-commerce segment is also set to grow at a fast pace due to easy shipping & exchange, change in the lifestyle of customers, and financial availabilities.

Quick Buy - Home Appliances Industry Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107020

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Haier Inc. (China)

Bajaj Electricals Ltd (India)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (South Korea)

IFB Appliances (India)

KENT (India)

Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Orient Electric (India)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Progress Market Development

Increasing spending by consumers and increasing disposable income amongst population are anticipated to drive the home appliances market growth. Major manufacturers have been focused on efficient appliances that are highly focused on saving energy and to maximize energy. Shift in new technology and demand toward environment-friendly products are set to propel market growth. In February 2021, Panasonic Holdings Corp. announced its expansion of AI-enabled appliances, including connected refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines in India.

However, shortage of semiconductor chip is expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead the Market Share Due to High Spending by Consumers

North America is expected to have the largest part of the home appliances market share due to high spending of consumers. The market stood at USD 209.7 Billion in 2021 due to high demand from countries such as Canada and the U.S., thereby increasing the adoption and consumption rate of smart devices. High efficiency, enhanced design, and insulated appliances are expected to gain traction in the market growth of the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a considerable substantial growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for energy-efficient appliances. Growing demand from countries such as India and China is set to increase the demand for such appliances.

Increasing number of constructional activities in Western European countries has led to increasing adoption rate of such appliances. Demand for innovative products and popularity for advanced appliances are anticipated to pose opportunities for the market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/home-appliances-market-107020

Competitive Landscape

Technological Innovations by Key Players to Drive Market Progression

The market has various players who focus on new brands, product launches, and partnerships. Manufacturers have been focusing on development of innovative products for increasing their customer base for more revenue generation. In May 2022, Hisense launched its new range of smart home appliances, which are Wi-Fi enabled in the Middle East. In February 2022, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announced the acquisition of a small household appliances manufacturer, Butterfly Gandhimath Appliances Ltd. to support its small domestic appliances category.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Parent Market Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis List of Key OEMs Players, by Region List of Key Component Suppliers by Region Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market

Global Home Appliances Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Major Appliances Refrigeration Equipment Cooking Appliances Washing & Drying Equipment Heating & Cooling Appliances Others Small Appliances Coffeemakers Food Processors Humidifiers Microwave Ovens Others Smart Home Appliances Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online/ E-Commerce Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/home-appliances-market-107020

Key Industry Development

August 2022- Maytag launched its new laundry washer-dryer system, which is designed for the removal of towels, blankets, clothes, and other household fabric items of pet hair. Maytag is a brand of Whirlpool.

Read Related Insights:

Heating Appliances Market Share and regional forecast 2022-2029

Luxury Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

Kitchen Appliances Market Share and regional forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: