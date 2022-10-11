Signal Users' Phone Numbers Were Exposed. KryptAll Keeps Your Calling Safe.

Signal shared that a security breach of its phone number verification service provider affected its users. KryptAll is a zero-knowledge system, as calls are not stored on the server network and calling records are not generated. KryptAll also protects you by not allowing unencrypted calls to go over its network should the encryption of the phone ever be compromised.

Wilmington, DE October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Signal, often viewed as a secure messaging app, shared that a security breach of its phone number verification service provider, Twilio, affected 1,900 of its users. (https://support.signal.org/hc/en-us/articles/4850133017242)



Due to the breach, the Signal users' phone numbers and SMS registration codes were exposed.



KryptAll can protect you from this, as it has secure calling that keeps your calls secure with double AES-256 encryption. All voice calling and calling data is encrypted, along with KryptAll not using a regular phone number for its secure calling to regular phones, as well as calling and receiving calls from other KryptAll phones.



KryptAll is a zero-knowledge system, as calls are not stored on the server network and calling records are not generated. KryptAll also protects you by not allowing unencrypted calls to go over its network should the encryption of the phone ever be compromised. KryptAll does not have a history or copies of calls exchanged by anybody on the system. KryptAll does not have the decryption keys, thus, they cannot intercept any of the calls sent through KryptAll.



Get started with KryptAll today to communicate securely and successfully. Contact KryptAll.com.

Contact Information:

KryptAll

Richard Di Sabatino

310-729-1505

Contact via Email

KryptAll.com

