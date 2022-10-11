Mission Ready's Innovation Division Awarded OTA Agreement from The United States Army-Combat Capabilities Development Command-Soldier Center

Protect The Force Inc. to Develop Hardened Arm Protective Yoke Prototype(s) for the US Army

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") MRS MSNVF 2R, a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, is pleased to announce that, Protect the Force Inc. (PTF), the Company's innovation and manufacturing division, has been awarded an Other Transaction for Prototype Agreement to develop a hardened arm protective yoke (HARPY) for next-generation body armor.

The award is in reference to a Request for Project Proposal (RPP) DEVCOM SC BOTAA 22-01 by the US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground - Natick Contracting Division. As a result of the award, PTF will fabricate HARPY prototypes for the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command – Soldier Center (DEVCOM-SC).

"The HARPY is one of the only ballistic protective items in the Army development pipeline since the Ballistic Combat Shirt that led to PTF's Flex9Armor," said Francisco J. Martinez, Chief Technology Officer at Protect the Force and Unifire, Inc. "Our past performance and demonstrated experience in developing advanced military-grade body armor systems will drive us to produce innovative solutions that will enhance and ensure the safety of our troops. We look forward to supporting DEVCOM-SC's Engineers in prototyping, perfecting, and scaling up HARPY."

The HARPY will be an integral part of a future protective ensemble, compatible with the Army Combat Shirt (ACS), among other items. The garment is intended to enhance Soldier protection and mobility while meeting the DoD performance and standard military textile requirements (flame retardancy, antimicrobial, visual signature, care, maintenance, etc.)

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready Solutions provides comprehensive government contracting solutions with extensive experience in delivering quality, mission-critical products and services for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies.

Through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration, Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc., leverages its robust vendor network, time-proven industry relationships, proprietary technology infrastructure, and industry-leading manufacturing and distribution capabilities to efficiently source and deliver more than 1.5 million products.

For further information on Mission Ready Solutions Inc., please visit MRSCorp.com.

You can also subscribe to our mailing list at eepurl.com/hznhX9 to receive our press releases and latest news directly by email.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(Signed "Buck L. Marshall")

Buck L. Marshall

President, CEO and Director

T: +1 877.479.7778

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Solutions Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Mission Ready Solutions Inc.