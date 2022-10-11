ñol

New order for Safeture's platform

by PRNewswire
October 11, 2022 3:08 AM | 2 min read

Exlog Global, a risk solution partner to Safeture, has signed a new agreement with a large US-based engineering company to integrate Safeture's platform as part of a global travel risk program. This program enables the client to protect what matters most - their people.

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This deal reflects the pivot and new appetite for organizations to look at organizational risk differently and another success for the joint Safeture and Exlog offerings in the American market. Exlog is a veteran-owned risk management company that enables organizations and individuals to operate safely and effectively at home and around the globe.

Using the Safeture platform, integrated with the Exlog Global Response Center team, the client can maintain global awareness and communicate with their people regardless of location. The agreement, over three years, shows that the commitment to protecting people remains essential for organizations, and they prefer to use Safeture's world-leading technology.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps more than 4 000 companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm SFTR. Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/new-order-for-safeture-s-platform,c3646019

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/3646019/1637057.pdf

New order Safeture Exlog 221011

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-logo-web-medium,c3099087

Safeture-logo-web-medium

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-carddeck,c3099088

Safeture CardDeck

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-platform01,c3099089

Safeture-platform01

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-order-for-safetures-platform-301645558.html

SOURCE Safeture AB

