Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

by Globe Newswire
October 11, 2022 1:17 PM | 1 min read

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen PTVE today announced the following details for its third quarter 2022 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release:Monday, November 7, 2022, after market close
  
Webcast and Teleconference:Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
  
Pactiv Evergreen Participants:Michael King, CEO
  
 Jon Baksht, CFO
  
 Dhaval Patel, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations.

The call may also be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-9306 from the U.S. or 1-412-542-4176 internationally and using access code 10171979.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. PTVE is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. With a team of approximately 16,500 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today's consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:
Dhaval Patel
732.501.9657
dhaval.patel@pactivevergreen.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases