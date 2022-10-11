New to The Street Signs Three Month Contract, Featuring Bitech Technologies Corporation

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street will feature Bitech Technologies Corporation BTTC ("Bitech") on its national and international syndicated and sponsored television program. The series will span three months with discussion and interviews about BTTC, a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions.



BTTC's management will introduce themselves to New to The Street's viewers and provide updates about Bitech's green energy solutions and its proprietary Evirontek™ Integrated Platform designed to resolve high electricity costs in cryptocurrency mining and related industries.

Benjamin Tran, CEO of Bitech Technology Corporation states, "We are very excited about our upcoming interviews on New to The Street. We look forward to updating our shareholders with our latest developments and introducing our Company to a new broader audience on our technologically advanced green energy solutions."

FMW Media will produce and broadcast the show and commercial ads across all New to The Street syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV . New to The Street TV will create and design Bitech's televised segues to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to BTTC's business fundamentals and ongoing successes. All broadcasted shows will stream for 6-months on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com .

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street TV, states, "During the next three months, we expect fantastic TV interviews with BTTC's management, giving our viewers exciting business updates and developments. And we at New to The Street expect to maximize viewership interest on Bitech's green energy storage and solutions business strategies."

The New to The Street's broadcasted interviews with the management at Bitech Technologies Corp . BTTC can be seen on Newsmax TV, Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , dates and times on upcoming airings "To be Announced."

Bitech Technologies Corp. BTTC:

Bitech Technologies Corporation BTTC ("Bitech") is a technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus on cryptocurrency mining, data centers, commercial and residential utilities, electric vehicle infrastructure, and other renewable energy initiatives. Bitech seeks to offer its Evirontek Integrated Platform to resolve the exorbitantly high cost of electricity in cryptocurrency mining and related industries. Bitech innovates energy technologies through research and development, planned acquisitions of other related technologies and plans to become an operator in the battery energy storage system solutions. Management seeks business partnerships with renewable energy providers for various applications. Bitech looks to engage with value-added resellers to facilitate and implement its scalable and modular energy system solutions – www.bitech.tech .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming televised brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock prices. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com



Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7af0d87-462d-4718-b6f1-cfcb978211a9