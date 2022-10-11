Proactive news headlines including AuTECO Minerals, Provaris Energy, Moho Resources and Prescient Therapeutics

Sydney, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

is trading higher on highlighting the potential presence of a district-scale mineralised system at the Pickle Crow Project in Canada with outcropping vein samples at the Metcalf prospect returning very high-grade results of 569 g/t, 35.5 g/t, 27.4 g/t and 9.0 g/t gold. Click here Provaris Energy Ltd PV has taken the next regulatory approval step for its Tiwi H2 Project on the Tiwi Islands in Australia's Northern Territory by submitting an Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Referral to the Australian Federal Government's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW). Click here

Future Metals NL FME FME is preparing to kick-off a diamond drilling program seeking nickel-copper-platinum group elements (PGE) sulphide accumulations at the 100%-owned Panton PGM-Nickel Project in northern Western Australia.

